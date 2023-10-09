Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance
UHT opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $565.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
Featured Stories
