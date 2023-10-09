Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

UHT opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $565.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.