Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company's stock.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.30). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Arling bought 7,453 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $74,306.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,252.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,942.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $566,152.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $182,308. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

