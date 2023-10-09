United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on UTHR. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $234.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.69 and a 200-day moving average of $225.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,883 shares of company stock worth $4,783,359. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

