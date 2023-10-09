United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

UBFO stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.38.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,032,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $178,710. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $147,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

