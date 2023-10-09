United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $433.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.18. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $260.97 and a 12-month high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

