United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $154.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

