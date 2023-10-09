United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $81,057,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 174.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,332 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 116.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,333 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 598.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,221,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

