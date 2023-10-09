United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
