Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ UNB opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.