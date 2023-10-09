Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ULBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%.
Institutional Trading of Ultralife
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ultralife by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
