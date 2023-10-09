Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ULBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULBI

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 million, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ultralife by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.