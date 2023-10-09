Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a reduce rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

TSN opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

