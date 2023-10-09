Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $388.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.14. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 183,187 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.