Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 91,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 158,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.