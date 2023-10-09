Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $255.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $811.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

