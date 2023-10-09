Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,401,000 after acquiring an additional 632,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,697,000 after acquiring an additional 684,097 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,047,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,905,000 after acquiring an additional 224,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,042,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

