Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.