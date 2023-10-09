Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $490.99. The stock had a trading volume of 239,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

