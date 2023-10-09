The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 467.8% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 142,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $83.69. 4,526,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,156,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

