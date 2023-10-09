The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.69. 4,526,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,156,985. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

