The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $53.04 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

