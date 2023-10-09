The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.31. 154,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,732. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.