The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

ALL traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

