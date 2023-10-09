TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $730.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.51. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

