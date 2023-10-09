Ternium (NYSE:TX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.36.

Get Ternium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ternium

Ternium Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.23. Ternium had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 827,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ternium by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,424,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,466,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ternium by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,059,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 32.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 160,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 4.2% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 583,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.