Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

