Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $104.70 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

