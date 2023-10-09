SWS Partners Sells 460 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SWS Partners trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. 197,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.96. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

