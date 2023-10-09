SWS Partners Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,859,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,192,000 after purchasing an additional 196,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.83. 285,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

