SWS Partners Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.58. 5,615,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,496,211. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

