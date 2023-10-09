SWS Partners Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 1.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MET traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $61.42. 634,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

View Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.