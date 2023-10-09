SWS Partners Buys 3,870 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,759. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,532,083.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,762,533 shares in the company, valued at $104,148,074.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,532,083.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,902 shares of company stock worth $38,788,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

