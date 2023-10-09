SWS Partners Boosts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Visteon were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Visteon by 830.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after buying an additional 369,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210,114 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 729.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Down 2.3 %

VC traded down $3.12 on Monday, hitting $129.65. 42,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.71. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Visteon

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.