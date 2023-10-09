Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Stratus Properties stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 60.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,041,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

