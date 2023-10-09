Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
Stratus Properties stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 60.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.
