Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STRA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

