StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

