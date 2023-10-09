StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VREX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,122,000 after buying an additional 76,727 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after buying an additional 144,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

