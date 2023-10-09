StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.