StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.7 %

TRMK opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 53.5% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 34,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 22,300.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

