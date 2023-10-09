StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TRVN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Trevena has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
See Also
