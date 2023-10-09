StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Trevena has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

