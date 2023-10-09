StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Trevena has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

