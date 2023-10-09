StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

SunPower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $956.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. SunPower has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

