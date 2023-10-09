StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.27 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 28.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.