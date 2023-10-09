StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.95. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 162,417 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,407 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

