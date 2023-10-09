StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PLX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 446,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,241. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.35. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 199.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

