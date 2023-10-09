StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $281.39 million, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

