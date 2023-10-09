StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Alkermes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 54.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,574,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,764,000 after acquiring an additional 188,998 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 20.1% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after acquiring an additional 451,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.