StockNews.com Downgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.33.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

