StockNews.com Downgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 369,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.