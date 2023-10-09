StockNews.com Downgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:MT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 369,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
