StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.64.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
