StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

