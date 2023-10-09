StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

LSXMK stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after buying an additional 1,592,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,805 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,230 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.