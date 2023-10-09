StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPNS. TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Sapiens International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $61,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

