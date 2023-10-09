StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is -131.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

