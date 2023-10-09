StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Will BYD Leave Tesla In The Dust In EV Sales?
- Trading Halts Explained
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.